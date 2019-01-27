TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
TXZ211-272200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ237-272200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ337-272200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ437-272200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ196-272200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ195-272200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ214-272200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in
the mid 30s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ210-272200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ227-272200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ238-272200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ338-272200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ438-272200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ198-272200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ213-272200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ313-272200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ163-272200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ235-272200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ335-272200-
Coastal Jackson-
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ200-272200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ300-272200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ176-272200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows
around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ236-272200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ336-272200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ436-272200-
Matagorda Islands-
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ199-272200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ179-272200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ178-272200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ164-272200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ177-272200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ212-272200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ197-272200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ226-272200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
527 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
