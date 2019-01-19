TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
TXZ211-192200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ237-192200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ337-192200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph late becoming northwest increasing
to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ437-192200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning
and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph late becoming northwest increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ196-192200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ195-192200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ214-192200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight
chance of showers early in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the
lower 40s coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the
lower 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ210-192200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming northwest
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ227-192200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ238-192200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ338-192200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning
and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph late becoming northwest increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ438-192200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning
and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph late becoming northwest increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ198-192200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ213-192200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ313-192200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ163-192200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ235-192200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming northwest
increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ335-192200-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ200-192200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ300-192200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight
chance of showers early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ176-192200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ236-192200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ336-192200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph late becoming northwest
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming north and
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ436-192200-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Very windy. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph late becoming
northwest increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ199-192200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ179-192200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy
in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ178-192200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ164-192200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ177-192200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ212-192200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ197-192200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ226-192200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming northwest
increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
