TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s inland...
in the upper 40s coast.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coastal Jackson-
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming north
and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Matagorda Islands-
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
512 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
