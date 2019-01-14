TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

TXZ211-142200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ237-142200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ337-142200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ437-142200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ196-142200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ195-142200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ214-142200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s coast. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70 inland...

in the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ210-142200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ227-142200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ238-142200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ338-142200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ438-142200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ198-142200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ213-142200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ313-142200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ163-142200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ235-142200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ335-142200-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ200-142200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ300-142200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ176-142200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ236-142200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ336-142200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ436-142200-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ199-142200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ179-142200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ178-142200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ164-142200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in

the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ177-142200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ212-142200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ197-142200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ226-142200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

