Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
TXZ211-142200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ237-142200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ337-142200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ437-142200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ196-142200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ195-142200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ214-142200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s coast. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70 inland...
in the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ210-142200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ227-142200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ238-142200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ338-142200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ438-142200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ198-142200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ213-142200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ313-142200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ163-142200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ235-142200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ335-142200-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ200-142200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ300-142200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ176-142200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ236-142200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ336-142200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ436-142200-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ199-142200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ179-142200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ178-142200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ164-142200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in
the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ177-142200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ212-142200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ197-142200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ226-142200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
