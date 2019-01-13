TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

_____

873 FPUS54 KHGX 131027

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 131027

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

TXZ211-132200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ237-132200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-132200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-132200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-132200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ195-132200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ214-132200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-132200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ227-132200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-132200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ338-132200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-132200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-132200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ213-132200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-132200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-132200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ235-132200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ335-132200-

Coastal Jackson-

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ200-132200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-132200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-132200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ236-132200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ336-132200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ436-132200-

Matagorda Islands-

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-132200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ179-132200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-132200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ164-132200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ177-132200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ212-132200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ197-132200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ226-132200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

427 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather