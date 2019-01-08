TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

_____

483 FPUS54 KHGX 081012

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

TXZ211-082200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ237-082200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning,

then becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-082200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-082200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon.

Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-082200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-082200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ214-082200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ210-082200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-082200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-082200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning,

then becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ338-082200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ438-082200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ198-082200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ213-082200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-082200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-082200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-082200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

late becoming light in the morning, then becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ335-082200-

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ200-082200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-082200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ176-082200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-082200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ336-082200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph late becoming light in the morning, then becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ436-082200-

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early

in the morning. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-082200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ179-082200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-082200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ164-082200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-082200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ212-082200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ197-082200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ226-082200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

