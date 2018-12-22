TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Jackson-
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Matagorda Islands-
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
clear late. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1127 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
