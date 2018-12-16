TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

TXZ211-162200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ237-162200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ337-162200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-162200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ196-162200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-162200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-162200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around

50 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-162200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ227-162200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ238-162200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-162200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-162200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-162200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog

late. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-162200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-162200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ163-162200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-162200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-162200-

Coastal Jackson-

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-162200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ300-162200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-162200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-162200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-162200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ436-162200-

Matagorda Islands-

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ199-162200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ179-162200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-162200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-162200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-162200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-162200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-162200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-162200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

957 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

