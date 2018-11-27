TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 271012
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 271012
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
TXZ211-272200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ237-272200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-272200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-272200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning becoming east and decreasing to
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ196-272200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-272200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ214-272200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-272200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-272200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-272200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-272200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming southeast and
decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-272200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming southeast and
decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ198-272200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to
the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ213-272200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-272200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-272200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-272200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-272200-
Coastal Jackson-
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-272200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-272200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-272200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ236-272200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-272200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-272200-
Matagorda Islands-
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming southeast and
decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ199-272200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-272200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to
the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ178-272200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-272200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ177-272200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ212-272200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-272200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-272200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
412 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather