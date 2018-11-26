TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 260912
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 260912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
TXZ211-262200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ237-262200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ337-262200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early
in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ437-262200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ196-262200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-262200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-262200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-262200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ227-262200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight
then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ238-262200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ338-262200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early
in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-262200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming east and decreasing to
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ198-262200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ213-262200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ313-262200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ163-262200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-262200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-262200-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-262200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ300-262200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-262200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-262200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-262200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ436-262200-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming east and decreasing to around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ199-262200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ179-262200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ178-262200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ164-262200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ177-262200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ212-262200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ197-262200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ226-262200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
