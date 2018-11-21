TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 210912
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 210912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
TXZ211-212200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ237-212200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A
40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ337-212200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers until late afternoon. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ437-212200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 40 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ196-212200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear late,
then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers until late night, then a slight chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ195-212200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear late,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ214-212200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ210-212200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ227-212200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. A
40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ238-212200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late night, then showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ338-212200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
early morning. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ438-212200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
early morning. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ198-212200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear late,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ213-212200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ313-212200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ163-212200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ235-212200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ335-212200-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ200-212200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ300-212200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ176-212200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ236-212200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ336-212200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ436-212200-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-212200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ179-212200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ178-212200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then showers likely in the evening. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ164-212200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ177-212200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear late,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around
60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ212-212200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ197-212200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy frost late. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ226-212200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather