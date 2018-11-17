TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

TXZ211-171000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ237-171000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-171000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-171000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ196-171000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ195-171000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-171000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s

inland...in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-171000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-171000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ238-171000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-171000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-171000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-171000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ213-171000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-171000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ163-171000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-171000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-171000-

Coastal Jackson-

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ200-171000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ300-171000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-171000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-171000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ336-171000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ436-171000-

Matagorda Islands-

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ199-171000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ179-171000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-171000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-171000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-171000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-171000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-171000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ226-171000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

812 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

