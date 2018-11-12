TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
TXZ211-122200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
late decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ237-122200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ337-122200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the
morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to
30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ437-122200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the
morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very
windy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ196-122200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
late decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ195-122200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
late decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ214-122200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s
inland...in the mid 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in
the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent late
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s inland...
in the mid 30s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the
mid 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower
50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ210-122200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-122200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning, then
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ238-122200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ338-122200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning becoming
northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy,
colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-122200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent late decreasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ198-122200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-122200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent late decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ313-122200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the
morning, then increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ163-122200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ235-122200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ335-122200-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late decreasing to
30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to
35 mph in the evening decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ200-122200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Drizzle likely late. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ300-122200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ176-122200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ236-122200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late decreasing to
30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ336-122200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late
decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ436-122200-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming
north increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late decreasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very
windy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ199-122200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Drizzle likely late. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ179-122200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ178-122200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ164-122200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ177-122200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Drizzle likely late. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ212-122200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent late decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ197-122200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ226-122200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning, then
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather