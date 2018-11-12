TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

TXZ211-122200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

late decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ237-122200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-122200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to

30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-122200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very

windy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-122200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

late decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-122200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

late decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-122200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s

inland...in the mid 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s inland...

in the mid 30s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the

mid 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower

50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-122200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-122200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-122200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-122200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning becoming

northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy,

colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-122200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent late decreasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-122200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent

decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-122200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent late decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-122200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the

morning, then increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-122200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-122200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-122200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late decreasing to

30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to

35 mph in the evening decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-122200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Drizzle likely late. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-122200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-122200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-122200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late decreasing to

30 percent in the morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-122200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late

decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-122200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle late. Isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming

north increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very

windy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-122200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Drizzle likely late. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-122200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-122200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-122200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Drizzle late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-122200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Drizzle likely late. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-122200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent late decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-122200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent late decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-122200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

