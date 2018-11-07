TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 070927
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 070926
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
TXZ211-072200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ237-072200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ337-072200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ437-072200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ196-072200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ195-072200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ214-072200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning.
A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ210-072200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ227-072200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ238-072200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ338-072200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around
60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ438-072200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ198-072200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ213-072200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ313-072200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
40 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ163-072200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers late. A chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ235-072200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ335-072200-
Coastal Jackson-
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ200-072200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ300-072200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early
in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ176-072200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
40 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ236-072200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ336-072200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ436-072200-
Matagorda Islands-
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ199-072200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ179-072200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ178-072200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ164-072200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers late. A chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ177-072200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ212-072200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ197-072200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ226-072200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
326 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather