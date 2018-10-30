TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then scattered
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then scattered
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...
in the lower 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds late becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Coastal Jackson-
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around
60. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening
decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around
60. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Matagorda Islands-
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to
the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent
in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening
decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening
decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent
in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
426 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
