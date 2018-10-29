TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
623 FPUS54 KHGX 290027
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 290027
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
TXZ211-290900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ237-290900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-290900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-290900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,
cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-290900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-290900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ214-290900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-290900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Widespread dense fog late. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-290900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ238-290900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-290900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s inland...
in the upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,
cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-290900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,
cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-290900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-290900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-290900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ163-290900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ235-290900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-290900-
Coastal Jackson-
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ200-290900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-290900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-290900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-290900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ336-290900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-290900-
Matagorda Islands-
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ199-290900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-290900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-290900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-290900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-290900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-290900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-290900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-290900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
727 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
