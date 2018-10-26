TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

TXZ211-260900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ237-260900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-260900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-260900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-260900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

TXZ195-260900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

TXZ214-260900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-260900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ227-260900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-260900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-260900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-260900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-260900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ213-260900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-260900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-260900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-260900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ335-260900-

Coastal Jackson-

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ200-260900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-260900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-260900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-260900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-260900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-260900-

Matagorda Islands-

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-260900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then clearing. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ179-260900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ178-260900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ164-260900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ177-260900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ212-260900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ197-260900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ226-260900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1012 PM CDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

