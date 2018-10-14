TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 141057

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 141057

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ211-142100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ237-142100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ337-142100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ437-142100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ196-142100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ195-142100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ214-142100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s

inland...in the mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ210-142100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ227-142100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ238-142100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ338-142100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ438-142100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ198-142100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ213-142100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ313-142100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper

60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ163-142100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ235-142100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ335-142100-

Coastal Jackson-

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ200-142100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ300-142100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ176-142100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ236-142100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ336-142100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ436-142100-

Matagorda Islands-

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ199-142100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs near 70. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ179-142100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ178-142100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

T