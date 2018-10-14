TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
TXZ211-142100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ237-142100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent
chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ337-142100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ437-142100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ196-142100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ195-142100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ214-142100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ210-142100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ227-142100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ238-142100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ338-142100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ438-142100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ198-142100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ213-142100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ313-142100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper
60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ163-142100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ235-142100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ335-142100-
Coastal Jackson-
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower
60s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ200-142100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ300-142100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ176-142100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ236-142100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s
in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ336-142100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ436-142100-
Matagorda Islands-
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ199-142100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs near 70. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ179-142100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ178-142100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
557 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
