TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

627 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the