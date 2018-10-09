TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around

70 coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1042 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

