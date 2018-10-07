TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
around 70 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy
early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Jackson-
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy
early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy
early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
842 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
