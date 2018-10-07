TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
TXZ211-070900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ237-070900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ337-070900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ437-070900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ196-070900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ195-070900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-070900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ210-070900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-070900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-070900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ338-070900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ438-070900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ198-070900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ213-070900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ313-070900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ163-070900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ235-070900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ335-070900-
Coastal Jackson-
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ200-070900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ300-070900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ176-070900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ236-070900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ336-070900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ436-070900-
Matagorda Islands-
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ199-070900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ179-070900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ178-070900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ164-070900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ177-070900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ212-070900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ197-070900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ226-070900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
857 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
