TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250428

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250428

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ211-250900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-250900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-250900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-250900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-250900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-250900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-250900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-250900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-250900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-250900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-250900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-250900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-250900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-250900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-250900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-250900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-250900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-250900-

Coastal Jackson-

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-250900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-250900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-250900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-250900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-250900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-250900-

Matagorda Islands-

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-250900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-250900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-250900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-250900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-250900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1128 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

u