TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-162100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-162100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-162100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1142 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

