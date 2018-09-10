TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
556 FPUS54 KHGX 101043
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 101042
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
TXZ211-102100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ237-102100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-102100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-102100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-102100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-102100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-102100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-102100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ227-102100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.
Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ238-102100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-102100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-102100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-102100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-102100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
until late night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-102100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-102100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-102100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.
Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ335-102100-
Coastal Jackson-
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-102100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
until late night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-102100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.
Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
until late night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ176-102100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-102100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-102100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-102100-
Matagorda Islands-
542 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands