TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
TXZ211-080900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ237-080900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ337-080900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ437-080900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Lows
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ196-080900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning, then scattered showers late.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-080900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ214-080900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ210-080900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ227-080900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-080900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ338-080900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Lows in
the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-080900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Lows
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ198-080900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ213-080900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-080900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ163-080900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the evening
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ235-080900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ335-080900-
Coastal Jackson-
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ200-080900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ300-080900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ176-080900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the evening
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ236-080900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ336-080900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-080900-
Matagorda Islands-
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ199-080900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ179-080900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ178-080900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ164-080900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-080900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ212-080900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ197-080900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ226-080900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1012 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.