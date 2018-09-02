TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

512 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs i