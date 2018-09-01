TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 011958

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 011957

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

TXZ211-020900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ237-020900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ337-020900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the evening,

then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ437-020900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the evening,

then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ196-020900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ195-020900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ214-020900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to

40 percent in the evening, then increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ210-020900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ227-020900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ238-020900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ338-020900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ438-020900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ198-020900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ213-020900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the evening,

then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ313-020900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ163-020900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ235-020900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ335-020900-

Coastal Jackson-

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ200-020900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ300-020900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the evening,

then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ176-020900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ236-020900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ336-020900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent in the evening, then increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ436-020900-

Matagorda Islands-

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ199-020900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ179-020900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ178-020900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the

evening, then increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ164-020900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers a