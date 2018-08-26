TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

TXZ211-262100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-262100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-262100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-262100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-262100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-262100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-262100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-262100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ227-262100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-262100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-262100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-262100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ198-262100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-262100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-262100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-262100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-262100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-262100-

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-262100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-262100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-262100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-262100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-262100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of

showers late, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-262100-

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-262100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-262100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-262100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-262100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-262100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-262100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-262100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

