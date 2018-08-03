TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 030927
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 030926
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
TXZ211-032100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-032100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-032100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-032100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-032100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-032100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ214-032100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-032100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ227-032100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-032100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-032100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-032100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ198-032100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-032100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-032100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-032100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-032100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-032100-
Coastal Jackson-
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-032100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-032100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-032100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-032100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-032100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-032100-
Matagorda Islands-
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-032100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-032100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-032100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-032100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-032100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-032100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-032100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
426 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather