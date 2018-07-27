TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 270842
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 270841
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ211-272100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-272100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the
morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-272100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-272100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ196-272100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-272100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ214-272100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-272100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-272100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the
morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-272100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late
becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-272100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-272100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ198-272100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-272100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-272100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-272100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-272100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-272100-
Coastal Jackson-
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the
morning, then becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-272100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds late becoming west around
5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-272100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-272100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-272100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-272100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming
southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-272100-
Matagorda Islands-
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-272100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-272100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-272100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-272100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-272100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-272100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-272100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-272100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
341 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the
morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather