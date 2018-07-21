TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

TXZ211-212100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-212100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-212100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-212100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-212100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-212100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 102.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-212100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the mid 90s coast.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the

mid 90s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the

lower 90s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-212100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ227-212100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-212100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-212100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s inland...in the mid 90s coast. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the

mid 90s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the

lower 90s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-212100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-212100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-212100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-212100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-212100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-212100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-212100-

Coastal Jackson-

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-212100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-212100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-212100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ236-212100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-212100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-212100-

Matagorda Islands-

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-212100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-212100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around

100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-212100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-212100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-212100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-212100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-212100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

