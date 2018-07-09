TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090242

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090242

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

TXZ211-090900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-090900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-090900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-090900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-090900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-090900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-090900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the

upper 80s coast.

$$

TXZ210-090900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-090900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-090900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-090900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-090900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-090900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-090900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-090900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-090900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-090900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-090900-

Coastal Jackson-

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-090900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-090900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-090900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-090900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-090900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-090900-

Matagorda Islands-

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-090900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-090900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-090900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-090900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-090900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-090900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

clo