TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

TXZ211-070900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-070900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ337-070900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-070900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-070900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-070900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ214-070900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-070900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-070900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-070900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ338-070900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-070900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-070900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-070900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-070900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ163-070900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-070900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-070900-

Coastal Jackson-

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-070900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-070900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ176-070900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-070900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ336-070900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-070900-

Matagorda Islands-

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-070900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-070900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-070900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-070900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-070900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1127 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorm