TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

35 mph early in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph early

in the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,

then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,

then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

35 mph early in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

inland...southeast 15 to 25 mph coast. Chance of rain 80 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph early in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,

then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent late decreasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph late. Chance of rain 90 percent late decreasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,

then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent late decreasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph early in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing

to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph late

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing

to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,

then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. S