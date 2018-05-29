TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:53 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
941 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 80.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s
inland...in the upper 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around
90 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Jackson-
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting
to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Matagorda Islands-
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds early in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
942 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
