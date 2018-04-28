TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:47 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
343 FPUS54 KHGX 282042
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
TXZ211-290900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ237-290900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid
60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower
70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ196-290900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-290900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-290900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ210-290900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-290900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-290900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around
70 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ198-290900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds early
in the evening becoming south around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ213-290900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-290900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds early in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ235-290900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-290900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ176-290900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds early
in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ236-290900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...
southeast 10 to 15 mph coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ199-290900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-290900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds early in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-290900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds early
in the evening becoming south around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-290900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds early in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-290900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds early in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-290900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-290900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ226-290900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
341 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
