TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 9:03 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
TXZ211-082100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ237-082100-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ196-082100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ195-082100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-082100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ210-082100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ227-082100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ238-082100-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
TXZ198-082100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ213-082100-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ163-082100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ235-082100-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ200-082100-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ176-082100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ236-082100-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Warmer. Lows around
60 inland...in the mid 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
TXZ199-082100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ179-082100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
TXZ178-082100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
TXZ164-082100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ177-082100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ212-082100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ197-082100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ226-082100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
757 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
