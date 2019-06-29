TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
305 FPUS54 KFWD 290820
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
TXZ119-292115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-292115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-292115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-292115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-292115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-292115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-292115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-292115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-292115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ102-292115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-292115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-292115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-292115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-292115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-292115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-292115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-292115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-292115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-292115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ141-292115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ142-292115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ156-292115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-292115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-292115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-292115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-292115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-292115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-292115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-292115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ161-292115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-292115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-292115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-292115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-292115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-292115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ148-292115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
320 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ135-292115-
Henderson-
Including the