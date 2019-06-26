TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
412 FPUS54 KFWD 260802
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
TXZ119-262130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-262130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-262130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ158-262130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ104-262130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-262130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-262130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90.
$$
TXZ092-262130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ091-262130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ102-262130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-262130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-262130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-262130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-262130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-262130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90.
$$
TXZ131-262130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ132-262130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ130-262130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-262130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-262130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-262130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-262130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ157-262130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ143-262130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ144-262130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ133-262130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ134-262130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ145-262130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ146-262130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-262130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-262130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-262130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-262130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-262130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-262130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-262130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-262130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-262130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-262130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-262130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-262130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-262130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-262130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ106-262130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ095-262130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ094-262130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
302 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
