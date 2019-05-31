TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy.