TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

_____

010 FPUS54 KFWD 220905

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

TXZ119-222115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-222115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-222115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ158-222115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-222115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-222115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-222115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-222115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-222115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-222115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-222115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-222115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ115-222115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with an

isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-222115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm

possible in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ117-222115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-222115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ132-222115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ130-222115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-222115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-222115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-222115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-222115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-222115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-222115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-222115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-222115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-222115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-222115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-222115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-222115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-222115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-222115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-222115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-222115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-222115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-222115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-222115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-222115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ121-222115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ120-222115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ123-222115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

405 AM CDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny.