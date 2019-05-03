TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
_____
300 FPUS54 KFWD 030933
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
TXZ119-032145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-032145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-032145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-032145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this morning...then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ104-032145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-032145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-032145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ092-032145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ091-032145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ102-032145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-032145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ100-032145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ115-032145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ116-032145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-032145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-032145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-032145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-032145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-032145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-032145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ142-032145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-032145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-032145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-032145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-032145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-032145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-032145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-032145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-032145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-032145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-032145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ174-032145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this morning...then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-032145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this morning...then
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-032145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
433 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mo