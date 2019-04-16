TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
_____
990 FPUS54 KFWD 160832
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
TXZ119-162300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-162300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-162300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-162300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-162300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-162300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-162300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-162300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ091-162300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-162300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-162300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-162300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-162300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ116-162300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ117-162300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-162300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-162300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-162300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-162300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ141-162300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Less humid with lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-162300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-162300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ157-162300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-162300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-162300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-162300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-162300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-162300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-162300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-162300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-162300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-162300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ175-162300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-162300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-162300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ148-162300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low