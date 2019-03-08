TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. More humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Temperatures steady around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Temperatures steady around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

to around 60 after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy

and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Breezy and Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

