TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
350 FPUS54 KFWD 282117
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
TXZ119-011045-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-011045-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 50. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-011045-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ158-011045-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ104-011045-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Brisk, cooler with highs around 40. Temperatures falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-011045-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Brisk, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-011045-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Brisk, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill readings as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-011045-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Brisk, colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-011045-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Brisk, colder with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill readings around
20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill readings as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-011045-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Brisk, colder with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-011045-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Brisk, colder with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ100-011045-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Brisk, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ115-011045-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Brisk, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill
readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ116-011045-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Brisk, colder with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ117-011045-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 50. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs around
40. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-011045-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-011045-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ130-011045-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ129-011045-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cool. Temperatures steady around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs around
40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ141-011045-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as
cold. Temperatures steady around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ142-011045-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ156-011045-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50.
Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ157-011045-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ143-011045-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.
$$
TXZ144-011045-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-011045-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning...then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 5 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-011045-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ145-011045-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-011045-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower
40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-011045-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-011045-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ174-011045-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ175-011045-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper
40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Brisk. Much colder with lows in
the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-011045-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
317 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly clou