TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ118-181030-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ159-181030-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ158-181030-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ104-181030-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ103-181030-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ093-181030-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ092-181030-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ091-181030-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ102-181030-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ101-181030-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ100-181030-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ115-181030-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ116-181030-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ117-181030-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ131-181030-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ132-181030-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ130-181030-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ129-181030-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with
patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ141-181030-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ142-181030-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ156-181030-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ157-181030-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ143-181030-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ144-181030-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ133-181030-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ134-181030-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ145-181030-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ146-181030-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ161-181030-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ160-181030-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ174-181030-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ175-181030-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
224 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds