TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

133 FPUS54 KFWD 051306 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

TXZ119-052215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-052215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-052215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-052215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-052215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-052215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning...

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold. Temperatures steady around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-052215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-052215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Cooler with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-052215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-052215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-052215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-052215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ115-052215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning...

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-052215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-052215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold. Temperatures steady around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ131-052215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-052215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-052215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-052215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-052215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-052215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-052215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-052215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-052215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-052215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-052215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold. Temperatures steady around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-052215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-052215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-052215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-052215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-052215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-052215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

706 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-052215-