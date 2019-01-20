TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
513 FPUS54 KFWD 201638
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
TXZ119-202215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ118-202215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ159-202215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ158-202215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-202215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ103-202215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-202215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ092-202215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ091-202215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ102-202215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ101-202215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ100-202215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ115-202215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ116-202215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ117-202215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ131-202215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ132-202215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-202215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ129-202215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ141-202215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ142-202215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-202215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-202215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-202215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-202215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-202215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-202215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ145-202215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-202215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-202215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-202215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ174-202215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-202215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ162-202215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ147-202215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ148-202215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ135-202215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ122-202215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ121-202215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning...then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ120-202215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ123-202215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ105-202215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ107-202215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising
into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ106-202215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
1038 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in