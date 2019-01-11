TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

746 FPUS54 KFWD 112105

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ119-121030-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures

steady around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-121030-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-121030-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-121030-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-121030-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-121030-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-121030-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-121030-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-121030-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-121030-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-121030-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-121030-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-121030-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-121030-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-121030-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-121030-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-121030-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-121030-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-121030-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers this evening...then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-121030-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers this evening...then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-121030-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers this evening...then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-121030-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-121030-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-121030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-121030-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-121030-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-121030-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-121030-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-121030-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-121030-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-121030-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-121030-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-121030-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-121030-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-121030-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-121030-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-121030-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-121030-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers.

Temperatures steady around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-121030-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-121030-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-121030-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-121030-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Temperatures steady

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-121030-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-121030-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-121030-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-121030-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North